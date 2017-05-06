Police ask public's help identifying Little Caesars robber

Memphis police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who robbed Little Caesars Saturday on Frayser Boulevard.

Police say a lone male walked into the restaurant at about 11 a.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspect took money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a Michael Jordan cap, sunglasses, dark jacket, white T-shirt, and dark pants.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

