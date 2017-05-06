Gala benefits local Down syndrome association

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South hosted their 6th Annual Get Down and Derby.



The gala celebrated the 143rd Running of the Kentucky Derby, all for a great cause.



Proceeds benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South.



The organization promotes the inclusion of all people with Down syndrome by providing families and the community with up-to-date information and education.

They also strive to foster positive attitudes and enhance public awareness within society of the inherent worth, value and contributions of people with Down syndrome.



