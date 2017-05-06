Mid-South Olympian hosting 27th annual track meet

Do you have what it takes to be the next Mid-South Olympian? Then one Memphis gold medalist has just the event for you!

Track and field gold medalist Rochelle Stevens is hosting her 27th annual Rochelle Stevens Track and Field Invitational this month.

The event features a wide array of track events for all ages, and perhaps more importantly, is sanctioned through the AAU, meaning some could be able to earn either a full or partial track scholarship.

“If it wasn't for track and field, I don't know where I'd be today,” Stevens said. “Being able to represent Memphis at the Olympics and to represent our country is more than a honor and it starts with programs like this.”

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 27 at St. George Independent School in Collierville.

To register, visit her website here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.