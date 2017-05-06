Man found with gun, drugs in car outside preschool

Police made an unsettling discovery outside a prominent Midtown preschool Friday, May 5.

Neighbors said workers at the 1st Class Montessori Preschool on Peabody called the police for a man sleeping in his car in their back parking lot at 8 a.m.

Now, Midtown residents say they are very concerned.

According to a Memphis police report, when officers arrived in the back parking lot for the preschool, they found 40-year-old Allan Barrow asleep in his car. Officers said they saw a gun in the passenger seat.

When they tried to get Barrow out of the car and arrest him, they said Barrow fought the officers. Police say they used mace to try to subdue him but Barrow just kept fighting, punching and kicking the officers.

The officers finally got Barrow under control, then they searched his car.

Officers said they allegedly found a lot of drugs when they searched Barrow's car, including powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax and Ecstasy.



“I think that explains what he's into, what he's doing,” said resident BJ Robinson. “He's just corrupt.”



"I think that's pretty messed up,” said resident Tavares Williams. “That's pretty low. Even if you don't love yourself, at least don't hurt the children.”



According to Barrow's criminal history, he's been arrested for aggravated assault, assault, domestic assault, theft and vandalism since 2010.



“How did he get out of the system?” Robinson asked.

We reached out to the 1st Class Montessori Preschool, which has a 5-star rating on its Facebook page, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.