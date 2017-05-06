Shelby Co. Budget Retreat focuses on schools

Shelby County leaders met Saturday to discuss the future financial plans of the county.

Commissioners and school officials spoke on the forecast of Shelby Count's income and the anticipated property tax rate.

Shelby County Schools was the main topic of discussion. Leaders say they listed new initiatives being considered for the upcoming fiscal year.

They said their overall goal was to help county taxpayers save money while supporting each other.

