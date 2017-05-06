Organizers pleased with Beale St. Music Fest so far

The party continues downtown at the Beale Street Music Festival, and organizers say they're already pleased with this event so far.

Organizers couldn't have asked for better weather and so far there haven't been any serious incidents.



After several shootings near Riverside in the past few months, the focus was on increased security presence at the Memphis in May event.

So far, there have only been a few arrests for people who drank too much. Other than that, it seems everything has run very smoothly as about 30,000 people from all over the country trekked to Memphis to enjoy the beautiful weather and good music.

“It's been fantastic,” said Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing for Memphis in May. “As you can see everybody is enjoying the park and there's no risk at this point of any kind of security incident because we've got a great partnership with Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department. They're doing their job keeping everyone safe so people can relax and have a great time at the festival.”

“It's great, what a wonderful setting,” said one concertgoer. “The Mississippi right there. It's really nice.”



“It’s been really great, I'd love to bring back my family and friends back here next time,” said another concertgoer.

There are still tickets that you can pick up at the door for Sunday, which is the last day of the Beale Street Music Festival. The headliner is Soundgarden.

