WMC’s Dave Brown inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

We want to send a quick High 5 to WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown, who received a major honor Saturday night. 

Dave was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame in Nashville. 

He joined WMC Action News 5 as chief meteorologist in May 1977. His career began at hometown radio stations while still in high school in Trenton, Tennessee. 

Dave retired in 2015 after an incredible 53-year career, 38 of which was with WMC Action News 5.

Congrats to Dave on his well-deserved honor!

