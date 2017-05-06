WMC’s Dave Brown inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

We want to send a quick High 5 to WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown, who received a major honor Saturday night.

Dave was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame in Nashville.

He joined WMC Action News 5 as chief meteorologist in May 1977. His career began at hometown radio stations while still in high school in Trenton, Tennessee.

Dave retired in 2015 after an incredible 53-year career, 38 of which was with WMC Action News 5.

Congrats to Dave on his well-deserved honor!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.