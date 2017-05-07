Liquor store employee shoots, kills robber

A liquor store employee shot and killed a man who tried to rob the store.

Memphis Police Department said the attempted robbery happened at I-40 Liquor on Macon road at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the robber went into the liquor store with a weapon and tried to rob it. But once inside, the store employee pulled a gun and shot him.

The robber was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

