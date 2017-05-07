Church damaged in 2016 arson reopens 7 months later

A Frayser congregation was back in their church Sunday morning, a little more than seven months after it was intentionally set on fire.More >>
A liquor store employee shot and killed a man who tried to rob the store.More >>
We want to send a quick High 5 to WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown, who received a major honor Saturday night.More >>
Shelby County leaders met Saturday to discuss the future financial plans of the county.More >>
The party continues downtown at the Beale Street Music Festival, and organizers say they're already pleased with this event so far.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
