High 5: MPD officer bikes to honor fallen officers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

High 5: MPD officer bikes to honor fallen officers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Memphis Police Department via Facebook) (Source: Memphis Police Department via Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We're sending a High 5 to an MPD officer in the midst of biking across parts of the U.S. 

Lieutenant Andre Pruitt is riding with several LAPD officers, who started their journey in Los Angeles on April 25. 

Their ride is in remembrance of all fallen officers throughout the country and coincides with Police Memorial Week. 

The group of officers is expected to arrive in D.C. by the end of the week.            

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly