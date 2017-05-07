High 5: MPD officer bikes to honor fallen officers

We're sending a High 5 to an MPD officer in the midst of biking across parts of the U.S.

Lieutenant Andre Pruitt is riding with several LAPD officers, who started their journey in Los Angeles on April 25.

Their ride is in remembrance of all fallen officers throughout the country and coincides with Police Memorial Week.

The group of officers is expected to arrive in D.C. by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.