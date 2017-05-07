Young artists ‘chalk the courtyard’ at Overton Square

Some budding young artists decorated Midtown at Overton Square’s “Chalk the Courtyard” on Sunday.

About 500 people came out to show off their creative side to the area.

The free, family-friendly event gave away prizes and accepted donations for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program.

The event was put on by The Art Project as well as Memphis Pizza Cafe and Fit4Mom Memphis.

