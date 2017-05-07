Man, 66, killed in motorcycle accident

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, Memphis police confirm.

Cleveland Brasher, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the I-240 northbound exit ramp to go westbound on I-55. Police said the motorcycle struck the guard rail, causing Brasher to be thrown off.

No further information is available at this time.

