FM 100 celebrates 50th anniversary

A legendary Memphis radio station continued its weekend long celebration of a major milestone.

Lafayette Music Room hosted a special concert Sunday in honor of FM 100, which turns 50 this year.

Plenty of people turned out to show their support, including a very familiar face.

“It is a celebration, you have fans of Memphis music in there,” said Dave Brown, WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus. “Back in those days, radio stations were able to promote local music, and they did a great job of that.”

“We signed on the air, one of the first stations in America to play rock and roll and they are told us rock will not work on the FM dial,” said FM 100 DJ Jon Scott.

FM 100 quickly proved that notion wrong as they are credited with helping a long list of rock and roll stars become successful.

