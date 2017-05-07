Beale St. Music Festival 2017 a success; brings in 30K people per day

Organizers say this year’s Beale Street Music Festival has turned out to be a huge successful weekend.

Great music, great food and perhaps most importantly, great weather highlighted a successful Beale Street Music Festival weekend, giving thousands of people plenty to scream and lose their voices.



An estimated 30,000 people a day came in from all 50 states and even 12 international countries to enjoy the festival.



“The music, Ziggy Marley was wow, and Machine Gun Kelly,” said Curtis Bobo, who visited from Nashville.



“You gotta be here man! This is where it's happening!” said John and Traci Machinchick from Michigan.



The question every year for this weekend, what will the weather be like? The answer this weekend was nothing but sun, sun, and highs in the 70's!



“We've seen wind and hail and tornados, snow I think, rain,” said eighth year attendee Tracee Mils. “Yeah but this is perfect.”

“It's honestly a blessing this year,” said Kora Tamboli from Hernando. “You come out, it's good sunshine, good temperature, and when the sun goes down you're still able to rock it out!”



After several shootings near Riverside Drive over the past few months, security was a focus. Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff's had a big presence at the festival.

“They're experts at what they do, and they've done a great job at keeping everything safe so that we haven't had any incidents to speak of,” said Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing for Memphis in May.



“I feel a lot safer, I can see everywhere I walk there's a cop going around making sure everyone is safe,” Tamboli said.



“I feel safe,” Bobo said. “I feel safe now.”



Overall, organizers say things couldn't have gone much better.



Memphis in May continues as organizers are already planning for next year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.