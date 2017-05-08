Flooding problems in Memphis and in Arkansas, Trolley buses are off the mall, Sunny and warm but rain is on the way, Remembering fallen heroes

Good Monday morning!!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

The Mighty Mississippi is inching higher and has taken over a part of Mud Island River park. The river is up again and over the running path near the tree line of the river.

The city has new software that can estimate the damage from flooding. We will keep you updated on the rising river and the city's plans to keep everyone safe this morning.

Also, the Secretary of Agriculture gets a first-hand look at the floodwaters in Arkansas. We'll preview the visit this morning.

The trolley buses MATA has been using on the Main Street Mall since the rail trolleys were shut down in June 2014 are about to go back to the garage.

The transit authority plans to end the use of the buses on the mall today as it prepares for the return of the rail trolleys to service. We'll tell you where the trolley buses will run until the trolleys are back.

Mother's Day is this Sunday and if you haven't gotten her a gift yet--we have some ideas for you this morning.

We're sending a high 5 to a Memphis Police officer biking across parts of the U.S. to honor fallen officers. Lieutenant Andre Pruitt is riding with several LA officers who started their inspirational journey in Los Angeles with the goal of biking all the way to Washington D.C. The group of officers is expected to arrive in D.C. by the end of the week.

Weather:

Sunny and Warm today: highs are expected to be in the 80s. Details on the day and week ahead this morning on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

