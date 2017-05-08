Person drowns in Berclair area - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person drowns in Berclair area

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after someone drowned in the Berclair area.

Police arrived at a home on Russwood Road, near Wells Station Road, around 2 a.m. Monday.

The details around the person’s drowning are currently unknown.

Stay with WMCActionNews5.com as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Person drowns in Berclair area

    Person drowns in Berclair area

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-05-08 09:22:40 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating after someone drowned in the Berclair area. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department is investigating after someone drowned in the Berclair area. 

    More >>

  • Beale St. Music Festival 2017 a success; brings in 30K people per day

    Beale St. Music Festival 2017 a success; brings in 30K people per day

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:35:22 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Organizers say this year’s Beale Street Music Festival has turned out to be a huge successful weekend. 

    More >>

    Organizers say this year’s Beale Street Music Festival has turned out to be a huge successful weekend. 

    More >>

  • FM 100 celebrates 50th anniversary

    FM 100 celebrates 50th anniversary

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:40:40 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A legendary Memphis radio station continued its weekend long celebration of a major milestone. 

    More >>

    A legendary Memphis radio station continued its weekend long celebration of a major milestone. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly