Person drowns in Berclair area

A City Watch has been issued for a Memphis woman believed to be in danger. Police say 38-year-old Jessica Walton was last seen May 5 at about 7 p.m. leaving the 300 block of East Holmes Road. She suffers from mental illnesses that require medication, and police say she has not taken her medication for an extended period of time. Walton stands 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds, has natural black hair with some gray areas worn in an Afro, and brown eyes. She ...

More >>