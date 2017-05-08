3 hospitalized after shots fired, crash

Organizers say this year’s Beale Street Music Festival has turned out to be a huge successful weekend.More >>
A legendary Memphis radio station continued its weekend long celebration of a major milestone.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a Memphis woman believed to be in danger. Police say 38-year-old Jessica Walton was last seen May 5 at about 7 p.m. leaving the 300 block of East Holmes Road. She suffers from mental illnesses that require medication, and police say she has not taken her medication for an extended period of time. Walton stands 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds, has natural black hair with some gray areas worn in an Afro, and brown eyes. She ...More >>
A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, Memphis police confirm.More >>
Some budding young artists decorated Midtown at Overton Square’s “Chalk the Courtyard” on Sunday.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
