3 hospitalized after shots fired, crash

Three women are in the hospital after police said they were shot at and their car crashed out.

The car crashed out at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Winchester Road early Monday morning. The women said they were driving on Lamar when someone opened fire at them. They said the shooter is someone they know.

All three were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. It’s unclear if any of the bullets struck them.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

