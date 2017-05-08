Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway for his first NASCAR Cup victory.More >>
I do. …want some of this new Blue Bell flavor.More >>
Three women are in the hospital after police said they were shot at and their car crashed out.More >>
Organizers say this year’s Beale Street Music Festival has turned out to be a huge successful weekend.More >>
A legendary Memphis radio station continued its weekend long celebration of a major milestone.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
