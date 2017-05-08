Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

I do.

…want some of this new Blue Bell flavor.

Blue Bell released their newest ice cream flavor, Bride’s Cake, on Monday.

The flavor is almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.

The flavor will join with the return of an old favorite, Groom’s Cake, which is chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

Both flavors will only be out for a limited time.

