16 high school seniors awarded MOST scholarships

Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust hosted its annual senior reception at the Dixon Gallery's Hughes Pavilion.

The reception honored 16 graduating seniors from 10 Memphis-area private schools who received need-based scholarships from MOST since elementary school.

Since its founding in 1998, MOST has awarded $17.6 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. MOST is a privately funded "voucher" program.

This year's MOST seniors attend the following schools: CBHS, ECS, Harding, Heritage Baptist, Memphis Catholic, St. Agnes, St. Benedict, St. George's, St. Mary's, and Westminster.

All 16 seniors will attend college in the fall. Some of the college choices include Austin Peay, Christian Brother University, City University of New York, DePaul, Fisk, Oglethorpe, University of Memphis, University of Oklahoma, and University of Tennessee.

