MLGW to host open house for assistance programs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MLGW to host open house for assistance programs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis Light, Gas & Water is hosting an open house for its customers that want to learn about and apply to its assistance programs.

Shelby County Community Services Agency will also go over two programs: Energy assistance and energy crisis.

Applicants for these programs must have an active utility account and have received assistance from CSA since July 1, 2016 and can receive up to $600.

The open house will be held Monday, May 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the downtown community office at 245 S. Main Street.

In addition, the Shelby County Community Services Agency will screen for utility service at the same location on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.

