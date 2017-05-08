Chick-fil-A honors hometown heroes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Chick-fil-A honors hometown heroes

(Source: Chick-fil-A.com) (Source: Chick-fil-A.com)
MEMPHIS, TN

To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week.

Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich. Valid only at participating Chick-fil-A® Mid-South locations.

You must present valid/official ID as proof of service or employment.

Limit one sandwich per person while supplies last.

The free sandwich is for dine-in only customers.

