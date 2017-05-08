St. Louis Cardinals celebrate logo history

The St. Louis Cardinals celebrated the history of their logo, "The Birds on the Bat," on May 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ferguson. This is the location where the idea for the logo was formulated in 1921, Cardinal President Bill Dewitt III told MLB.com.

Dewitt said the Cardinal Team Manager at the time, Branch Rickey, saw some Cardinal decorations on a table cloth and thought it would work on a uniform.

Dewitt told MLB.com "That's something that happened a long, long time ago and yet so much a part of our identity traces back to that moment."

According to Dewitt, it took another year for the logo to actually appear on a uniform worn in a game, April 8, 1922, when the Cardinals played the St. Louis Browns.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.