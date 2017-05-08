Country music stars hype fans by singing national anthem at Pred - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Country music stars hype fans by singing national anthem at Predators game

(Source: Nashville Predators) (Source: Nashville Predators)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Country music stars singing the national anthem at the Nashville Predators games always make a huge impact on the crowds.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryant, Vince Gill and his daughters, the band Little Big Town, and then the group Lady Antebellum, all have sung the national anthem before this year's playoff games for the Preds.

The crowd loves it when the country stars come in to perform, and the team is feeding off the excitement winning all eight of the home playoff games the Preds have had so far.

Underwood is married to Preds captain Mike Fisher, and likes to show her love for her man and his team. Many of the other stars are also fans of the NHL team.

The excitement keeps building as the Predators keep winning, and fans can't wait to see which stars will perform in upcoming games.

