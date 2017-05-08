60 guns taken from trailer at Olive Branch Academy Sports - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

60 guns taken from trailer at Olive Branch Academy Sports

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

60 guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.

The guns were in a trailer parked at Academy Sports on Goodman Road.

Police are unsure what kind of guns were within the trailer.

Brix Fowler is working to learn more about this theft. He will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • 60 guns taken from trailer at Olive Branch Academy Sports

    60 guns taken from trailer at Olive Branch Academy Sports

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-05-08 14:25:52 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    60 guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.

    More >>

    60 guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.

    More >>

  • Chick-fil-A honors hometown heroes

    Chick-fil-A honors hometown heroes

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-05-08 14:25:09 GMT
    (Source: Chick-fil-A.com)(Source: Chick-fil-A.com)

    To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week. Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich.

    More >>

    To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week. Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich.

    More >>

  • Tuesday at 6 a.m.: How to deal with debt

    Tuesday at 6 a.m.: How to deal with debt

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-05-08 14:22:43 GMT
    (Source: Public domain)(Source: Public domain)

    Every year millions of Americans struggle with debt.  The Federal Trade Commission says there are a few ways that you can help cut down on the debt.

    More >>

    Every year millions of Americans struggle with debt.  The Federal Trade Commission says there are a few ways that you can help cut down on the debt.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly