Mississippi, Arkansas ranks in the bottom among worst states for Millennials

With millennials today making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce yet earning 20 percent less than Baby Boomers did at the same age, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Best & Worst States for Millennials.

Both Arkansas (46th) and Mississippi (50th) ranked near the bottom, with Tennessee ranking slightly better at 39th overall.

In order to determine the most livable places for this generation, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials to average monthly earnings for millennials to millennial unemployment rate.

Worst States for Millennials

42. Florida

43. Georgia

44. Nevada

45. Louisiana

46. Arkansas

47. Arizona

48. New Mexico

49. Alabama

50. Mississippi

51. West Virginia

Mississippi ranked last (51st) in Quality of Life, and 50th in Economic Health. Arkansas ranked 49th in Civic Engagement, 46th in Education & Health, and 45th in Quality of Life. Tennessee ranked 43rd in Quality of Life, and 38th in both Civic Engagement and Education & Health.

Best vs. Worst

North Dakota has the lowest share of millennials living with their parents, 15.57 percent, which is 2.9 times lower than in New Jersey, registering the highest at 44.95 percent.

Minnesota has the highest millennial homeownership rate, 49.72 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at 23.48 percent.

The District of Columbia has the highest share of millennials, 35.17 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Maine, registering the lowest at 19.91 percent.

Vermont has the lowest share of millennials in fair or poor health, 5.2 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in Nevada, registering the highest at 14.2 percent.

The District of Columbia has the highest average monthly earnings for millennials, $5,119, which is 2.1 times higher than in Idaho, registering the lowest at $2,478.

North Dakota has the lowest millennial unemployment rate, 3.94 percent, which is 4.1 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 16.13 percent.

You can see the full report here.

