Man shot while sitting in Orange Mound driveway

60 guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
60 guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week. Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich.More >>
To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week. Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich.More >>
Every year millions of Americans struggle with debt. The Federal Trade Commission says there are a few ways that you can help cut down on the debt.More >>
Every year millions of Americans struggle with debt. The Federal Trade Commission says there are a few ways that you can help cut down on the debt.More >>
A man was shot while sitting in his car in a driveway in Orange Mound.More >>
A man was shot while sitting in his car in a driveway in Orange Mound.More >>
Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust hosted its annual senior reception at the Dixon Gallery's Hughes Pavilion. The reception honored 16 graduating seniors from 10 Memphis-area private schools who received need-based scholarships from MOST since elementary school.More >>
Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust hosted its annual senior reception at the Dixon Gallery's Hughes Pavilion. The reception honored 16 graduating seniors from 10 Memphis-area private schools who received need-based scholarships from MOST since elementary school.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>