Man shot while sitting in Orange Mound driveway

A man was shot while sitting in his car in a driveway in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened on Supreme Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police that the suspect was walking when he shot him through the driver’s side window without saying anything to him.

The victim said the shooter then jumped into a white Mustang parked down the street.

The man then chased the Mustang, purposely ramming into the back of it, dealing heavy damage to both cars.

The suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

