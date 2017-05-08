Professional baseball team to hold tryouts in Millington

A new professional baseball league will hold tryouts in Millington in June.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League is looking for players to fill four teams. The team will play a 90 game schedule from May through August starting in 2018.

Tryouts are set for June 5-6, 2017 at USA Baseball Stadium in Millington, Tennessee.

Tryouts will be formatted the same way major league tryout camps are formatted. The tryouts will wrap up with scrimmage games on both days.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The community is welcome and encouraged to participate in the process of selecting the Millington team. Fans will also have a chance to sign up to be a booster, supporter, or season ticket holder.

“I am looking forward to meeting the entire community of Millington, Tennessee on June 5th and 6th during the tryouts. The fans who attend the tryouts will have an opportunity to assist us in selecting/designing the team logo and mascot,” Coach Mike Mayden said.

Players interested in trying out must be 17 years old or older. Players should register at www.millingtonprobaseball.com or call (972) 546-8894 for registration information.

In addition to Spring 2018 start, National Urban Professional Baseball League will offer an eight week fall league in Arizona, September through October 2017.

The creation of this professional Baseball League is designed to provide family entertainment and honor the history and memories of past African America baseball players. However, the league is not limited to only African America players. The NUPBL will seek out the best baseball players from across the United States and the world regardless of their ethnic backgrounds. Teams will be formed by selecting players from across the United States and the world to makeup these teams through open tryouts.

