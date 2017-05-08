Professional baseball team to hold tryouts in Millington

Oxford School District went on a brief lockdown Monday morning.More >>
Sixty-seven guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who robbed Hardee’s on Whitten Road.More >>
A new professional baseball league will hold tryouts in Millington in June.More >>
To thank the men and women who serve our country and community, Mid-South area Chick-fil-A restaurants are hosting Hometown Heroes week. Each day between May 8-12 to celebrate and salute a different Hometown Hero you will get a complimentary Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
