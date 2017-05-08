2 men wanted for robbing Hardee's - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 men wanted for robbing Hardee's

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who robbed Hardee’s on Whitten Road.

Police said the two men entered the store around 7:30 Monday morning and demanded money.

No injuries were reported. Police do not know if anything was actually taken from the store.

The suspects drove off in a black Ford Mustang.

