Oxford School District goes on brief lockdown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford School District went on a brief lockdown Monday morning.

Oxford Police Department said they were searching the area for a wanted suspect. The department did not specify what the person is wanted for.

Officers did say the suspect has no ties to the school. The suspect was last seen near Highway 6 and Highway 7.

That area has since been cleared, lifting the lockdown.

