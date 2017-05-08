Majestic Grille lends expertise to improve Riverfront Bar and Grill

Riverfront Development Corporation is working to improve and rebrand Riverfront Bar and Grill.

Majestic Grille, a popular Downtown Memphis restaurant, will join forces with RDC to rebrand the restaurant with a new name, new look, and new menu.

Among the changes will be “The Front Porch,” a five month pop-up that will include a rebranded restaurant, food and beverage overhauls, a cycle and exercise refreshment station, and new seating that includes rocking chairs along the west-facing promenade.

The Front Porch will be host to movie nights, which the restaurant has already been doing, along with live music, mini-fests, family days, and arts entertainment.

Chef Patrick Reilly will include his work to produce the new-look menu. He’s known for his simple food with a wide appeal. The restaurant will include shareable options and weekend brunches. The beverages will feature fiver-inspired cocktails, unique wines and local beers.

They are even considering a to-go option for those interesting in dining in the park.

The pop-up will run from June through October, with the intention of creating a long-lasting operation.

Riverfront Bar and Grill opened in 2014 along the Mississippi River on Riverside Drive.

The revamping project is set to happen around June 1.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.