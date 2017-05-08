Wednesday at 10: Distracted drivers caught in the act - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Wednesday at 10: Distracted drivers caught in the act

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mark Nelson was hit by a distracted driver. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mark Nelson was hit by a distracted driver. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The consequences of distracted driving go far beyond a fender bender.

Mark Nelson must now use a wheelchair after a woman's car jumped the curb and hit him while he walked down the street.

"He did two flips into the air and came crashing down. Head first," Nelson's sister-in-law Tracey said.

Wednesday on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m., Mark Nelson's family opens up about his treacherous road to recovery. Plus, you'll discover what happened when we went undercover to catch drivers in the act. 

