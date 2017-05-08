Mid-South woman arrested for trafficking 15-year-old for drugs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South woman arrested for trafficking 15-year-old for drugs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HUMBOLDT, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Humboldt woman in a human trafficking case.

TBI agents said Veronica Shuney Boykin, 33, forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with an unidentified man in exchange for drugs.

Boykin was arrested May 4. She's charged with Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. She's in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

