MS River to rise above flood stage in Memphis on Tuesday

The Mississippi River is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday.

Minor flooding is expected in Memphis with a maximum height of 36.5 feet on May 13.

While Memphis is only expected to receive minor flooding, other Mid-South areas could see more impactful flood waters.

Tunica, Mississippi’s flooding is listed as moderate with a 48 foot crest, while flood waters in Osceola, Arkansas, are categorized as major, with a crest coming on May 12.

The latest on the Mississippi River flooding — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 8, 2017

Shelby County officials are already preparing for the flood waters.

“We are working with our partner agencies to continually monitor the minor flooding of the Mississippi River until the water level drops below flood stage next week,” Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director Dale Lane said.

Shelby County officials met with National Weather Service, Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Germantown Emergency Management, and local public works and law enforcement officials.

Memphis in May and other downtown events are not expected to be impacted by flooding.

