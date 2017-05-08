Man shot while looking for a ride

A man was shot while looking for a ride Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible after the shooting on Alton Avenue, in South Memphis, around 12 p.m.

Police said the victim was looking for a ride when he encountered another man driving a black Honda. That man shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A witness said the man was shot in the rear end.

No one is in custody at this time.

