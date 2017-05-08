Man injured in shooting near Parkway, Summer Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the area of Parkway and Summer Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before noon on Monday.

The victim said he did not know the person who shot him.

He is in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

