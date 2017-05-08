TN Suicide Prevention Network warns parents about '13 Reasons Why'

Platinum selling rapper Future is on his 2017 tour "Nobody Safe" after releasing a mixtape and album earlier this year.More >>
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is warning parents, their children should not watch the new Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why without a parent present.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the area of Parkway and Summer Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Mississippi River is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Humboldt woman in a human trafficking case.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
