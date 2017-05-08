Future spends $22K at new Memphis strip club

Platinum selling rapper Future is on his 2017 tour "Nobody Safe" after releasing a mixtape and album earlier this year.

The tour made a stop in Memphis on Thursday, May 4. Future performed at FedExForum in front of a huge crowd.

A post shared by Vlivememphis (@vlivememphis) on May 4, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Shortly after the concert, Future was spotted at the new Memphis strip club V Live, where the rapper spent more than $22,000 at the club, according to TMZ.

Future not only spent 22 racks at the club, but the rapper also performed a few songs for the crowd.

