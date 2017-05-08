Mississippi River levels continue to rise

The Mississippi River is flooding in the Mid-South.

The last few days have been sunny and dry and that has allowed some of the swollen rivers in northeast Arkansas to recede slowly.

However, moving water does not typically evaporate much. Therefore sunny skies do not quickly help put an end to flooding rivers. Since the ground is already saturated, most of the water drains its way above and below ground toward the Mississippi River. This means the Mississippi River levels have a lag time of several days before actually reaching a crest, depending on the area of the river measured.

The graph above shows the current stage and the forecast crest.

Areas near Osceola will see the biggest rise with the river expected to crest at 36.5 feet on May 12th. It will crest a couple of feet above flood stage here in Memphis, but shouldn’t cause any major issues.

There may be flooding in low areas below the running paths of the Greenbelt on Mud Island. It is always a cool sight to see the river that high and flowing fast, so if you are down there, snap a photo and share with us. You can find links to my Facebook and Twitter pages below. You can also tweet it to our WMC Weather Page on twitter @stormtrack5.

