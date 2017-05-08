Mississippi River levels continue to rise

The Mississippi River is flooding in the Mid-South.More >>
A man was shot while looking for a ride Monday afternoon.More >>
Sixty-seven guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
Platinum selling rapper Future is on his 2017 tour "Nobody Safe" after releasing a mixtape and album earlier this year.More >>
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is warning parents, their children should not watch the new Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why without a parent present.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
