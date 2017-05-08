Here is a look at what is ahead tonight on WMC Action News 5 and some of our most popular stories from the web.

Weather

We are kicking off the work week with a nice stretch of weather. It will be warm and sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. You'll need the shades and sunscreen if you plan to be outside very long.

Newscast previews

4PM

The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend, Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers will have an update on what this could mean for downtown Memphis.

5PM

Over 60 guns stolen from a sporting goods store in Olive Branch, MS, many concerns now on what the thieves plan on doing with the guns. WMC Action news 5 reporter Brix Fowler has the latest updates.

6PM

Construction in downtown Memphis is underway to build the new trolley system that has been down for nearly two years now. Reporter Tiffany Neely is working to see just how long the construction is expected to take.

Most viewed stories:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.