City Watch issued for child missing since Friday

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Trynisha Batts was last seen Friday, May 5, in the 4200 block of Arrowhead, when she left to go to a friend's house. According to police, she has not been seen since and has not returned home.

She is described as a black female, 5'2'', 120 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black letters, and had a cut in her blue jeans.

If you have any information, or know her location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

