Get cash back by simply scanning store receipts--here's how

Police took a woman into custody who they believe stabbed another woman in the chest in Binghampton on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police took a woman into custody who they believe stabbed another woman in the chest in Binghampton on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from someone's pick-up truck while it was parked in a driveway on May 4.More >>
A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from someone's pick-up truck while it was parked in a driveway on May 4.More >>
Three smart phone apps let you scan store receipts for cash rebates, including one Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise really likes!More >>
Three smart phone apps let you scan store receipts for cash rebates, including one Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise really likes!More >>
A South Memphis man has been indicted on second degree murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a Belz Park basketball court.More >>
A South Memphis man has been indicted on second degree murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a Belz Park basketball court.More >>
As the legislature is wrapping up for this session, it passed a bill that would reduce the felony expungement fee.More >>
As the legislature is wrapping up for this session, it passed a bill that would reduce the felony expungement fee.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>