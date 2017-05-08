SCS expands free summer camp for students

For most parents, it can be a struggle to find a camp to get your child into for the summer.

In order to solve that problem for parents, Shelby County Schools expanded their free camp.

The Shelby County Schools Summer Learning Academy is a free and safe learning environment.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson is making it possible for more than 8,000 students to attend the summer activity at no cost.

For the district, however, the camp comes with a $6 million price tag to pay teachers, fund field trips, and feed students everyday.

"I think it's just another example of the way we want to invest in our students and invest in our community," Hopson said.

Lori Phillips is the principal at Belle Forrest, one of 26 participating elementary schools.

"Eleven percent of children have to keep themselves between the age of 5 and 12 at home, so this program helps with that as well," Phillips said.

Camp registration is now closed, but students who will attend the academy will have access to specialized instruction and enrichment activities.

For some students, the camp is another step towards achieving their goals.

"I would like to be a doctor, which I'm going to attend college at UT Martin," student Daila Taylor said.

Phillips said the environment plays a large role in a child's learning.

"If kids are number one safe, and number two happy, the learning will take place," Phillips said.

