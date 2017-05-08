Mark Giannini - jury foreman's

Test story
For most parents, it can be a struggle to find a camp to get your child into for the summer.
Police identified the robbery who was shot and killed during a liquor store hold up, but investigators have not said if he is the man responsible for a spree of local liquor store robberies.
It may be past tax time, but that doesn't mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on a part of the Internet hidden from search engines: the dark web.
A 34-year-old woman was charged with stealing money from two people in her care.
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.
An upper level weather system will cause a wet day with a high chance for showers.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne's favorite places. They'd never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for "liking" a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption "ready."
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public's assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.
