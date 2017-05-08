2 men attempt to burglarize Christ Community Health Care pharmacy

Two men remain on the run after police said they tried to break into a pharmacy on Wednesday, April 26.

Memphis police said the pharmacy at Christ Community Health Care, in the 2500 block of Douglass Avenue, had two people to try and break into the business.

The two men broke the outer glass of the pharmacy. However, the inner window and security bars prevented the men from getting inside the pharmacy.

Two men were captured on surveillance video approaching the pharmacy in the rain.

