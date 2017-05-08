Woman accused of stealing social security checks from patients

A 34-year-old woman was charged with stealing money from two people in her care.

An Alcorn County grand jury indicted Peggy Pickens, 34, on one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Investigators said Pickens stole social security checks belonging to two patients while those patients were in a long-term care facility.

Pickens is accused of taking $3,253 from the patients’ accounts between March and May 2016.

Pickens’ trial is scheduled to start June 22.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. After turning herself in at the Alcorn County Jail, she was released on a $5,000 bond.

