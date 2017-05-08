Compromise reached in battle over MPD overtime, MFD pay raises

City leaders reached a compromise over police overtime in the upcoming Memphis budget.

City council members head back to the budget table Tuesday morning, but Monday, WMC Action News 5 learned the council reached a deal to cut proposed Memphis Police Department overtime pay.

Mayor Jim Strickland proposed upping MPD's overtime money by $5 million.

Council members pushed back against the mayor, but it turns out both sides came to an acceptable compromise.

WMC Action News 5 sources said the deal will add $3.3 million in overtime pay to MPD's budget.

The $2.7 million reduced from the proposed overtime increase will go to funding a one percent across-the-board raise for non-police employees--including firefighters.

