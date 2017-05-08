Luke Weaver named PCL Pitcher of Week

Winning makes all kinds of good things happen--just ask Luke Weaver of the red hot Memphis Redbirds.
Weaver was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after tossing 13 shutout innings with no walks. He picked up two wins during the 'Birds current franchise record 11 game winning streak.
The Redbirds have 2 more games on the road before returning to Memphis to host El Paso at AutoZone Park on Thursday night.
