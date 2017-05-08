Arkansas' Rawleigh Williams retires from college football

Arkansas junior running back Rawleigh Williams is calling it a career following a neck injury in the Hogs' spring game where he was carted off the field.
Williams had Neck Surgery after the hit in 2015.
He returned from that injury to be the SEC's leading rusher last season, totaling 1,360 yards and 12 Touchdowns.
