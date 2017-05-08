MPD searches for individuals who fired shots at pedestrians

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for shooting at pedestrians.

According to MPD, the individuals were in an SUV when they fired shots in the area of Marechalneil Street and Park Avenue at people walking on foot on May 1.

Police said no one was hit by the bullets and everyone ran from the area before police arrived.

If you have any information on those responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

