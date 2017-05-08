MPD searches for individuals who fired shots at pedestrians

The consequences of distracted driving go far beyond a fender bender. Mark Nelson was left wheelchair bound after a woman hopped the curb and hit him while he was walking down the street. "He did two flips into the air and came crashing down.More >>
The consequences of distracted driving go far beyond a fender bender. Mark Nelson was left wheelchair bound after a woman hopped the curb and hit him while he was walking down the street. "He did two flips into the air and came crashing down.More >>
It may be past tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on a part of the Internet hidden from search engines: the dark web.More >>
It may be past tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on a part of the Internet hidden from search engines: the dark web.More >>
Police identified the robbery who was shot and killed during a liquor store hold up, but investigators have not said if he is the man responsible for a spree of local liquor store robberies.More >>
Police identified the robbery who was shot and killed during a liquor store hold up, but investigators have not said if he is the man responsible for a spree of local liquor store robberies.More >>
The Mississippi River is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday.More >>
The Mississippi River is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday.More >>
City leaders reached a compromise over police overtime in the upcoming Memphis budget.More >>
City leaders reached a compromise over police overtime in the upcoming Memphis budget.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.More >>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>