City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old last seen getting off bus

Memphis police issued a City Watch for a missing 15-year-old.

Miracle Anderson, 15, was last seen getting off the school bus at 2:30 p.m. at Thor and Sanga. She did not return home.

She is described as 5'9'', 180 lbs, brown eyes, black hair with bangs, and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt.

